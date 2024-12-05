News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Beirut witnessed a flurry of diplomatic and security activity as preparations for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement advanced. The scene centered on the ceasefire monitoring committee overseeing the truce between Lebanon and Israel.
Following the arrival of U.S. General Jasper Jeffers in Beirut days earlier, French General Guillaume Ponchin held key discussions with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.
During their meeting, Mikati emphasized Lebanon's reliance on France's pivotal role, expressed hope for an understanding of Lebanon's unique circumstances, and called for pressure on Israel to withdraw from occupied territories in southern Lebanon. Mikati also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701.
Simultaneously, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met General Jeffers, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson. Speculation about a potential visit by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein to join the committee's efforts remained unconfirmed.
While no official details about his arrival were provided, the possibility of his involvement was not ruled out.
Sources indicated that a meeting between Ambassador Johnson and Speaker Berri following General Jeffers' departure could hint at such coordination, as protocol typically involves embassy-level arrangements.
Sources to LBCI denied reports suggesting that Hochstein's attendance at the first committee meeting was a precondition for its convening.
While no detailed information emerged from meetings at the Grand Serail or Ain al-Tineh, security sources indicated that the committee had already begun its work. This involves coordinating efforts to defuse tensions and mediate disputes between Lebanon and Israel.
The committee has been tasked with a 60-day deadline to facilitate the Lebanese Army's redeployment south of the Litani River following Israel's withdrawal. This would mark the full implementation of Resolution 1701 by all parties.
The in-person meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee is expected to take place next week at the headquarters of the Italian battalion in Ras Naqoura.
French diplomatic sources confirmed to LBCI the ongoing coordination between French and U.S. officials to prepare for the committee's launch.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Ceasefire
Monitoring
Committee
Work
Beirut
Diplomatic
Security
Lebanon
Next
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:05
French diplomatic sources to LBCI: Coordination between French and American sides underway for ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanon News
06:05
French diplomatic sources to LBCI: Coordination between French and American sides underway for ceasefire monitoring committee
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
France, US join monitoring committee for Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Hochstein says
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
France, US join monitoring committee for Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Hochstein says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Keserwan kills nine, injures 15: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Keserwan kills nine, injures 15: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Middle East News
2024-11-27
Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egypt
Middle East News
2024-11-27
Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egypt
0
World News
2024-11-07
EU leaders call on Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'
World News
2024-11-07
EU leaders call on Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
3
Lebanon News
01:24
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon News
01:24
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
4
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
8
Lebanon News
06:25
Lebanon's PM Mikati holds talks with French military delegation's head on ceasefire and Israeli violations
Lebanon News
06:25
Lebanon's PM Mikati holds talks with French military delegation's head on ceasefire and Israeli violations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More