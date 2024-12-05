Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Beirut witnessed a flurry of diplomatic and security activity as preparations for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement advanced. The scene centered on the ceasefire monitoring committee overseeing the truce between Lebanon and Israel.



Following the arrival of U.S. General Jasper Jeffers in Beirut days earlier, French General Guillaume Ponchin held key discussions with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



During their meeting, Mikati emphasized Lebanon's reliance on France's pivotal role, expressed hope for an understanding of Lebanon's unique circumstances, and called for pressure on Israel to withdraw from occupied territories in southern Lebanon. Mikati also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701.



Simultaneously, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met General Jeffers, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson. Speculation about a potential visit by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein to join the committee's efforts remained unconfirmed.



While no official details about his arrival were provided, the possibility of his involvement was not ruled out.



Sources indicated that a meeting between Ambassador Johnson and Speaker Berri following General Jeffers' departure could hint at such coordination, as protocol typically involves embassy-level arrangements.



Sources to LBCI denied reports suggesting that Hochstein's attendance at the first committee meeting was a precondition for its convening.



While no detailed information emerged from meetings at the Grand Serail or Ain al-Tineh, security sources indicated that the committee had already begun its work. This involves coordinating efforts to defuse tensions and mediate disputes between Lebanon and Israel.



The committee has been tasked with a 60-day deadline to facilitate the Lebanese Army's redeployment south of the Litani River following Israel's withdrawal. This would mark the full implementation of Resolution 1701 by all parties.



The in-person meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee is expected to take place next week at the headquarters of the Italian battalion in Ras Naqoura.



French diplomatic sources confirmed to LBCI the ongoing coordination between French and U.S. officials to prepare for the committee's launch.