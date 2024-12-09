Israel's fourth front in war: Syria becomes new battlefield with Golan Heights under threat

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-09 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s fourth front in war: Syria becomes new battlefield with Golan Heights under threat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel's fourth front in war: Syria becomes new battlefield with Golan Heights under threat

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Israel has officially green-lit a new military strategy to seize significant areas of the Syrian Golan Heights, marking the opening of a fourth front in its ongoing war. 

The new focus is on Syria, where Israel is intensifying its operations to gain control of large areas in the Golan Heights and destroy chemical and other dangerous weapons in Syrian territory. 

Following its military engagements in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, the new Syrian campaign is expected to be the most challenging for Israel, given its lack of preparation.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan after a security consultation on Tuesday, which outlines the occupation of expansive territories in Syria. The primary goal of this operation is to strengthen and secure the Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1967, and to ensure its defense. 

The plan includes reinforcing the military presence on Mount Hermon, advancing several kilometers into Syrian territory, and establishing a buffer zone by crossing the demilitarized area. The operation aims to secure strategic points while maintaining contact with Syrian civilians in the region.

However, the Israeli army faces significant obstacles in carrying out this operation. It has been revealed that the paratrooper brigade stationed on Mount Hermon is not trained for operations in this specific area, and the army is ill-prepared for combat in a region that has remained primarily abandoned for the past 50 years. 

There are no surveillance bases in deep Syrian territory from the Golan Heights, no secure military hideouts, and the army lacks even the minimum required provisions.

Nonetheless, the biggest concern is the lack of clear shooting directives, which could result in chaos on the ground. Some soldiers have voiced their frustration over this ambiguity. 

The announcement of the Syrian operation comes amidst the revelation that four Israeli soldiers were killed in Lebanon due to a security lapse by the Israeli army. The soldiers entered a site that had been booby-trapped by Hezbollah, leading to an explosion that killed them.

Simultaneously, Israel is reportedly preparing an offensive against Yemen, in retaliation for a drone attack on the town of Yavne in central Israel, potentially opening a fifth front in the ongoing conflict.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Front

War

Syria

Battlefield

Golan Heights

Threat

LBCI Next
Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

War monitor reports over 100 Israeli strikes on Syria military sites Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syria war monitor: Israeli strikes set ablaze Damascus security buildings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

UN Resolution 2254: A missed opportunity for Syria and a path forward after Assad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-21

UNIFIL calls for negotiations as peacekeepers navigate South Lebanon amid heavy damage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel's fourth front in war: Syria becomes new battlefield with Golan Heights under threat

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More