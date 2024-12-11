News
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11 | 13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Fifteen days into the 60-day truce agreement, the Israeli army has yet to withdraw from border areas, delaying the Lebanese army's planned three-phase deployment.
The operation was initially set to begin in the western sector, followed by the central and eastern sectors, with each phase spanning 20 days. However, with just five days remaining in the first phase, the plan has yet to be implemented.
Israeli forces remain stationed in most areas, while the Lebanese army has not yet entered. Deployment efforts began in the eastern sector town of Khiam, despite the original plan calling for the western sector to be addressed first.
According to military sources, the Lebanese army was informed weeks ago—via U.S. intermediaries—that Israel intended to withdraw from Khiam.
In preparation, the Lebanese army mobilized its equipment and troops but failed in two attempts due to the continued Israeli presence at five points in the area.
On Wednesday morning, a third attempt was made, with Lebanese forces deploying vehicles near the Marjayoun barracks while awaiting confirmation from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
UNIFIL entered Khiam at 6 a.m., taking positions at five points on the town’s outskirts.
These points, located on the outskirts of the town, have been reinforced by the army as part of the first phase of deployment in the area.
The deployment will continue into the town in the next phase to begin survey operations by the Engineering Regiment aimed at removing unexploded ordnance.
The Lebanese army has maintained its stance, refusing to enter until a complete Israeli withdrawal is achieved as Khiam remains a highly sensitive site, where the number of victims whose bodies remain under the rubble is estimated to be in the hundreds.
Military sources attribute the delays to repeated Israeli obstruction, emphasizing that the entire withdrawal and deployment process could be completed in just two days if conditions allow.
Sources indicate that the delay is due to ongoing violations by the Israeli forces, which the Lebanese side demanded be halted immediately during the first meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee on Monday in order to properly implement the plan. They were assured that this would be addressed.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
Khiam
UNIFIL
South Lebanon
