Lebanon-Syria talks tackle key bilateral issues, including refugees and missing persons: The details

Lebanon News
14-04-2025 | 10:34
High views
Lebanon-Syria talks tackle key bilateral issues, including refugees and missing persons: The details
Lebanon-Syria talks tackle key bilateral issues, including refugees and missing persons: The details

The Lebanese-Syrian talks ended with the Lebanese delegation leaving the Syrian Presidential Palace without making any statements.

Sources informed LBCI on Monday that the discussions began with an extensive meeting between the Lebanese delegation and Syrian officials, followed by a luncheon in the delegation's honor.

A private meeting then took place between Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The talks were described as highly positive, with both sides agreeing to establish a joint ministerial committee to follow up on several issues.

Key topics included securing and demarcating the land borders, the return of Syrian refugees, cooperation in determining the fate of missing persons, working together to capture wanted individuals from the former Syrian regime, and addressing the issue of Syrian prisoners who have not been sentenced in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Talks

Nawaf Salam

Ahmed al-Sharaa

President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
