Israel's strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump's presidency nears

2024-12-15 | 13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The Biden administration laid the groundwork, and the Trump administration is expected to finalize it — this is how an Israeli official described the cautious optimism surrounding the hostage exchange deal. 

The official suggested that the war in Gaza is nearing its end, but not before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

This position reflects the evolving discussions in Israel following a phone call on Saturday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump. The call addressed the hostage exchange deal, as well as developments in Lebanon, the West Bank, and Syria.

Regarding the deal, the conversation coincided with statements from Israeli officials indicating obstacles that would require weeks to resolve. 

This suggests that Israel may intend the deal to be a “gift” for Trump when he assumes the presidency. Netanyahu's approach has also intensified internal Israeli debates over calls to end the war.

David Barnea, head of Mossad, and the negotiating team informed the Israeli government that progress had been made after Israel agreed to Egypt’s demand for a temporary withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet on Sunday afternoon to discuss unresolved issues, including the number and identities of the Israeli and Palestinian prisoners to be included in this phase of the deal. 

Multiple officials reaffirmed Israel’s refusal to fully withdraw and end the war in exchange for all prisoners.

As for Syria, which was a key topic in Trump and Netanyahu’s conversation, the prime minister emphasized the long-term presence of the Israeli military deep inside Syria. 

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz called for an increased military budget, citing escalating threats in Syria comparable to other fronts. He argued that the funds are needed to maintain Israel’s military superiority.

Between the hostage deal and Syria, the West Bank also held significant weight in the leaders’ discussions. Israeli security agencies have prioritized the area, developing plans to enhance surveillance amid reports predicting a dangerous escalation. 

These reports suggest that factions are building their military capabilities, potentially making the West Bank a front as dangerous as Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.
 

