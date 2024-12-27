Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27 | 12:55
High views
Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details
2min
Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The Israeli army is preparing to extend its presence in southern Lebanon beyond 60 days, in violation of the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel. 

The extension is reportedly justified by claims that the Lebanese army has failed to implement the agreement, specifically in preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities.

During a security assessment session Thursday evening following an attack in Yemen, attendees discussed UNIFIL's protest against Israeli attacks. 

The meeting concluded that the 60-day timeline was not "sacrosanct," and political leaders approved a plan for the army to prepare for a prolonged stay in Lebanon.

A security report from the military intelligence alleged that Hezbollah has resumed using the Syria-Lebanon border to smuggle weapons. 

Based on this claim, the army was given approval to target smuggling operations as long as the ceasefire agreement remains unimplemented in full, including the clause prohibiting arms transfers to Hezbollah.

At the same time, the Israeli military reinforced its forces along the border with Lebanon.

On Friday morning, the army announced it had targeted weapons depots in southern Lebanon, claiming the sites contained 40 rocket launchers aimed at Israel and were located in civilian buildings.

Meanwhile, several security officials said they could not take responsibility for encouraging northern Israeli residents to return to their homes, citing instability in the region and an inability to guarantee border security.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
