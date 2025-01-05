News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Officially, Lebanon has not been informed about the growing rhetoric in Israel suggesting that Israeli forces will not withdraw from South Lebanon by the end of the 60 days stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.
Amid these Israeli declarations, calls for establishing a buffer zone in southern Lebanon are growing louder, while Israeli delays and incursions persist across several areas south of the Litani River.
The Israeli military has failed to withdraw from key points such as Naqoura, Tayr Harfa, and other locations, contrary to earlier assurances that the Lebanese Army would take over these areas by 10 a.m. on Sunday. Despite preparing for a swift deployment into the vacated areas, Lebanese forces were met with renewed Israeli actions.
Instead of withdrawing, Israeli troops advanced into the Wadi Hamoul area in the western sector, occupied the Cyprianna Hotel, and continued demolition, arson, and bulldozing operations in Tayr Harfa and Aitaroun. Israeli machinery also moved towards Taybeh, conducting sweeping operations.
On Saturday, Israel carried out demolitions in Chihine and Jebbayn while pushing into areas previously untouched, such as Aqabat Maroun near Bint Jbeil.
In recent days, Israeli forces have penetrated deeper than ever into areas like Beit Lif, Wadi Al-Hujair, Qantara, and Aadchit El Qsair. These actions coincide with Israeli accusations against the Lebanese Army for allegedly slow deployment and failure to confiscate weapons or take control of Hezbollah-linked sites.
However, Lebanese military sources argue that their forces have promptly moved into every location vacated by Israeli troops, including Khiam, Biyyadah, and Shamaa. They argue that the delay stems from Israel's reluctance to follow through on its withdrawal commitments. Additionally, the Lebanese Army cannot operate in areas still under Israeli occupation.
The Lebanese Army, in coordination with UNIFIL, has actively fulfilled its responsibilities south of the Litani River. Joint operations have targeted dozens of sites, with oversight from the ceasefire monitoring committee. U.S. committee head Jasper Jeffer commended the Lebanese Army for its professionalism, highlighting the removal of 9,800 explosive remnants from over 80 sites.
Despite these efforts, large swathes of land south of the Litani remain under Israeli control or inaccessible to Lebanese forces. Israel is reportedly using this time to dismantle alleged Hezbollah infrastructure, including tunnels, weapons caches, and operational sites while continuing to demolish and booby-trap homes.
These developments set the stage for the upcoming meeting of the ceasefire committee, which is expected to include U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
South Lebanon
Updates
Lebanese
Army
Hurdles
Israel
Withdrawal
Buffer Zone
Next
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:09
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:09
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-26
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-26
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region
0
Middle East News
2024-09-26
Blinken tells Israel escalation will complicate civilian return
Middle East News
2024-09-26
Blinken tells Israel escalation will complicate civilian return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
2
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
3
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
5
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
7
Middle East News
03:51
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
Middle East News
03:51
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More