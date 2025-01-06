News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Since taking power, the current Syrian administration has been working toward a new system under a conservative government, raising concerns about preserving women’s freedoms.
These concerns include fears of the imposition of religious dress codes and limitations on women’s roles in society and decision-making positions.
From the outset, officials signaled adherence to religious convictions, demonstrated by practices such as male officials refraining from shaking hands with women and avoiding meetings with unveiled women.
However, these practices have gradually begun to diminish. This shift became apparent during a visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Ahmad Al Sharaa, where she entered the room with her head uncovered. While Al Sharaa did not shake her hand, Syrian activists interpreted this as a matter of personal religious freedom.
The new administration is working to project an image of openness, but the reality on the ground remains complex.
Some women in Damascus and minority-populated areas report freedom from harassment over clothing or lifestyle choices. Conversely, women in provinces such as Homs and Aleppo face efforts to enforce dress codes. In Homs, flyers urge women to wear the hijab, while in Aleppo, loudspeakers call on women to wear the hijab and avoid mingling with men.
Promoting women’s roles in society and politics is a priority for women’s rights activists. Current representation in the government includes:
• A head of the Syrian Women’s Affairs Office.
• A woman leading the Sweida governorate.
• A woman heading the central bank.
• Women serving in medical positions.
Despite these advancements, Syrian women’s rights advocates are pushing for broader representation, supported by local and international women’s organizations in the country.
The greatest hope lies in securing more representation for women at the national dialogue conference, which was scheduled for Jan. 4 but postponed.
The transitional government faces significant challenges, as improving women’s representation and inclusion of minorities in public life is a key international demand. Several foreign diplomats who have met with Ahmad Al Sharaa emphasized that women’s rights are a crucial measure of a free society.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syria
Transitional Government
Women
Rights
Next
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Syrian Network for Human Rights: Over 112,000 still detained or forcibly disappeared in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Syrian Network for Human Rights: Over 112,000 still detained or forcibly disappeared in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-20
UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week
Middle East News
2024-12-20
UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week
0
Middle East News
2024-12-20
Women have 'critical' role to play in rebuilding Syria: UN
Middle East News
2024-12-20
Women have 'critical' role to play in rebuilding Syria: UN
0
Middle East News
2024-12-20
Two Turkish journalists killed in north Syria, rights group says
Middle East News
2024-12-20
Two Turkish journalists killed in north Syria, rights group says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syria's educational reforms spark controversy amid political shifts
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syria's educational reforms spark controversy amid political shifts
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israel's strike on Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs kills two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israel's strike on Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs kills two: Health Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-15
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-15
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
0
Lebanon News
13:01
US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote
Lebanon News
13:01
US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports
2
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
5
Lebanon News
05:28
Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports
Lebanon News
05:28
Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
7
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:25
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More