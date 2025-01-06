Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation

2025-01-06
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Since taking power, the current Syrian administration has been working toward a new system under a conservative government, raising concerns about preserving women’s freedoms.

These concerns include fears of the imposition of religious dress codes and limitations on women’s roles in society and decision-making positions.

From the outset, officials signaled adherence to religious convictions, demonstrated by practices such as male officials refraining from shaking hands with women and avoiding meetings with unveiled women.

However, these practices have gradually begun to diminish. This shift became apparent during a visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Ahmad Al Sharaa, where she entered the room with her head uncovered. While Al Sharaa did not shake her hand, Syrian activists interpreted this as a matter of personal religious freedom.

The new administration is working to project an image of openness, but the reality on the ground remains complex.

Some women in Damascus and minority-populated areas report freedom from harassment over clothing or lifestyle choices. Conversely, women in provinces such as Homs and Aleppo face efforts to enforce dress codes. In Homs, flyers urge women to wear the hijab, while in Aleppo, loudspeakers call on women to wear the hijab and avoid mingling with men.

Promoting women’s roles in society and politics is a priority for women’s rights activists. Current representation in the government includes:
• A head of the Syrian Women’s Affairs Office.
• A woman leading the Sweida governorate.
• A woman heading the central bank.
• Women serving in medical positions.

Despite these advancements, Syrian women’s rights advocates are pushing for broader representation, supported by local and international women’s organizations in the country.

The greatest hope lies in securing more representation for women at the national dialogue conference, which was scheduled for Jan. 4 but postponed.

The transitional government faces significant challenges, as improving women’s representation and inclusion of minorities in public life is a key international demand. Several foreign diplomats who have met with Ahmad Al Sharaa emphasized that women’s rights are a crucial measure of a free society.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Syria

Transitional Government

Women

Rights

