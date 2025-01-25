Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As hostages in Gaza were freed, families watched intently on television.



Hamas showcased the moment with a ceremony marking the release of female soldiers, where members of the organization and a Red Cross delegation signed documents. In the background, a woman tossed flowers in tribute to the al-Qassam Brigades while the freed hostages smiled and waved their hands to residents in Gaza.



The women hostages, dressed in military uniforms, appeared to have been detained from military sites, while al-Qassam Brigades' fighters were seen holding weapons taken from the Israeli army during the October 7 attack.



Thus, Hamas released four female soldiers, not civilians, as part of the second batch of the prisoner exchange deal after releasing three other prisoners last week.



However, among the four female soldiers, Hamas did not release Arbel Yehud, contrary to the agreement. This led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office to announce a ban on Gazans returning to northern Gaza until arrangements were made for her release.



Hamas and the Islamic Jihad quickly confirmed that Yehud is held by the Islamic Jihad movement, is alive, and will be released next Saturday.



In exchange for the four female hostages, Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners from its jails, including those sentenced to life imprisonment. Among them is Mohammed al-Tous, the longest-held Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails.



Of the 200 prisoners, 114 were transferred to Ramallah, 16 were transferred to Gaza, and 70 were deported to Egypt, as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement.



During the reception of the released prisoners in Ramallah, Palestinian Authority security forces prevented the raising of Hamas flags.



The second batch is complete, and the focus is now on the third batch next Saturday when a new number of Israeli and Palestinian captives will be released, though the exact number remains unclear.