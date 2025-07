French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose 30-percent tariffs on the European Union, calling on the bloc to "resolutely defend European interests."



Macron called on the bloc to "step up the preparation of credible countermeasures by mobilizing all instruments at its disposal" if the two sides fail to reach an agreement by August 1st when the U.S. tariffs are due to come into force.

AFP