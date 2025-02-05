News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
05-02-2025 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Rooftops in the western neighborhood of Yaroun, many of which have been reduced to rubble, are being traversed. From Rmeish's direction, access to the town square is possible.
Israeli demolitions, bombings, and battles have turned archaeological and historical areas into disaster zones. Among the destroyed sites are the shrine of Nabi Al-Khidr, the town’s cemeteries, the Husayniyya, the church of Yaroun, and the rock of Sheikh and historic leader Nassif Nassar.
Old homes and buildings have been destroyed, and rubble has covered and altered roads. The Lebanese army, entering from Rmeish, has begun clearing the area and removing remnants of war.
On the eastern side of the town square, Israeli forces are deployed in Yaroun, extending toward the entrance of Bint Jbeil.
Some areas of Yaroun remain occupied, while others have been liberated. Meanwhile, a similar situation is seen in Maroun El Ras, Meiss El Jabal, and Houla.
The fully occupied villages are primarily located to the east, including Blida, Markaba, Odaisseh, and Kfarkela, and extending to Wazzani, passing through El Hamames hill, Sarda, Aamra, Ain Arab, and Al Majidieh.
In contrast, the fully liberated villages are situated in the western sector, except for the Labbouneh hills, Jabal Blat, and the outskirts of Marwahin.
Central areas like Ramyeh, Qouzah, Aita al-Shaab, and Aitaroun have also been liberated. In the eastern region, Khiam is liberated, except for El Hamames hill. Kfarchouba and Shebaa are liberated in the far east, with some land still contested on the outskirts.
This map was released less than two weeks before the deadline for the second phase of Israel's withdrawal.
On Tuesday, Israel began paving the way for freedom of movement in the south, even in fully liberated towns. This similarly occurred in Arkoub, where an Israeli force and tanks entered from Kfarchouba to Kfarhamam for searches and inspections, despite the return of residents and the ongoing presence of the Lebanese army.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Destruction
Israel
Yaroun
Lebanese Army
Next
Trump’s controversial Gaza plan: relocating Palestinians and reshaping the Middle East — Key takeaways
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-01
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-01
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel’s far-right reacts to Trump’s Gaza plan, while concerns over Iran linger — The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel’s far-right reacts to Trump’s Gaza plan, while concerns over Iran linger — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Trump’s controversial Gaza plan: relocating Palestinians and reshaping the Middle East — Key takeaways
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Trump’s controversial Gaza plan: relocating Palestinians and reshaping the Middle East — Key takeaways
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
0
World News
2025-01-24
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump's press secretary says
World News
2025-01-24
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump's press secretary says
0
World News
11:53
Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash
World News
11:53
Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
4
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
5
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
6
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
7
Middle East News
05:05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Middle East News
05:05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
8
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More