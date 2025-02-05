Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Rooftops in the western neighborhood of Yaroun, many of which have been reduced to rubble, are being traversed. From Rmeish's direction, access to the town square is possible.



Israeli demolitions, bombings, and battles have turned archaeological and historical areas into disaster zones. Among the destroyed sites are the shrine of Nabi Al-Khidr, the town’s cemeteries, the Husayniyya, the church of Yaroun, and the rock of Sheikh and historic leader Nassif Nassar.



Old homes and buildings have been destroyed, and rubble has covered and altered roads. The Lebanese army, entering from Rmeish, has begun clearing the area and removing remnants of war.



On the eastern side of the town square, Israeli forces are deployed in Yaroun, extending toward the entrance of Bint Jbeil.



Some areas of Yaroun remain occupied, while others have been liberated. Meanwhile, a similar situation is seen in Maroun El Ras, Meiss El Jabal, and Houla.



The fully occupied villages are primarily located to the east, including Blida, Markaba, Odaisseh, and Kfarkela, and extending to Wazzani, passing through El Hamames hill, Sarda, Aamra, Ain Arab, and Al Majidieh.



In contrast, the fully liberated villages are situated in the western sector, except for the Labbouneh hills, Jabal Blat, and the outskirts of Marwahin.



Central areas like Ramyeh, Qouzah, Aita al-Shaab, and Aitaroun have also been liberated. In the eastern region, Khiam is liberated, except for El Hamames hill. Kfarchouba and Shebaa are liberated in the far east, with some land still contested on the outskirts.



This map was released less than two weeks before the deadline for the second phase of Israel's withdrawal.



On Tuesday, Israel began paving the way for freedom of movement in the south, even in fully liberated towns. This similarly occurred in Arkoub, where an Israeli force and tanks entered from Kfarchouba to Kfarhamam for searches and inspections, despite the return of residents and the ongoing presence of the Lebanese army.