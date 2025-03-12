US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



At the same time that Israel released Lebanese detainees, the United States revealed that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to begin negotiations to resolve their border disputes.



U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus called for the swift convening of diplomatic working groups to address the unresolved issues between the two countries.



Sources confirmed to LBCI that the proposal presented to Lebanon involves forming three committees to address three key issues:



The first issue relates to border disputes. Lebanon and Israel have had 13 disputed points along the Blue Line since 2006, with Israel refusing to recognize them as Lebanese territory, although the total area amounts to 485,000 square meters.



Seven of these points have been resolved, and they are located within 25 meters of the Israeli border.



The remaining six unresolved points extend more than 25 meters and represent the largest area of dispute. Additionally, Israel recognizes 17 points as Lebanese but has placed them within its technical fence.



The second issue for negotiation is the five points that Israel continued to occupy after its last withdrawal on February 18.



The Israeli army also created several buffer zones, such as in the Dhayra area, the Kfarkela-Odaisseh road, and the Bastra farm, where access is prohibited.



The third issue concerns detainees. Israel still holds civilians, likely seven, in addition to Hezbollah captives, which it has acknowledged as seven.



However, Hezbollah cannot confirm the exact number because many members are missing.



Lebanon has stated that these are the initial negotiation mechanisms through committees, pending the arrival of a comprehensive U.S.-French proposal before moving forward with the formation of the committees.



According to information received by the Lebanese side, Israel has also formed three committees, and negotiations will take place through the five-party committee overseeing the ceasefire.



However, the exact timing of the talks is still unclear, though Lebanese sources remain optimistic about reaching solutions that align with Lebanon's interests.