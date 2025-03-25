Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has ignored warnings from European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas regarding its military actions in Syria, continuing its intensive strikes, particularly in the country's south.



At the same time, Lebanon remains a focal point of Israeli military operations, keeping the northern border—stretching from Mount Hermon to Naqoura—in a state of heightened tension.



Kallas voiced European concerns over the risks of keeping both Syria and Lebanon under constant Israeli military pressure, warning that such actions could reignite conflict in the region.



However, Israel claims that Iranian, Palestinian, and Hezbollah-affiliated elements, along with individuals who have escaped Syrian prisons, are attempting to reach southern Syria to regain control over areas that have become independent pockets of resistance, including those that Israel refuses to withdraw from.



In response, Israel has devised a strategy to counter what it calls "strategic weapons" that could pose a threat to its air force in both Syria and Lebanon. Israeli air and ground forces have been carrying out strikes to disrupt the transfer of weaponry within Syria, as seen in recent attacks on Palmyra Airport and the T-4 airbase.



An Israeli report revealed that the army has detained dozens of Syrians, some of whom have been released after interrogation, while the fate of others remains unknown.



According to Israeli military officials, these operations are part of an effort to track down individuals allegedly cooperating with hostile forces.



As part of its broader military strategy, Israel is planning to maintain a presence deep inside Syria for an indefinite period to prevent any scenario that could lead to a repeat of the October 7 attack, as tensions on this front continue to escalate.