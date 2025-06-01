Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects

As part of ongoing efforts to combat drug manufacturing and trafficking, a unit of the Lebanese army, supported by an intelligence patrol, raided Captagon pill factories in the Harf al-Samaqa area of Hermel near the Lebanon-Syria border.



The army seized raw materials used to produce the pills and demolished the manufacturing sites.



In parallel with security operations, army units backed by intelligence patrols conducted raids on the homes of wanted individuals, making several arrests.



Investigations into the suspects are underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary.