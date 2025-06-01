Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon

Morgan Ortagus, deputy to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump administration official overseeing the Lebanon file is expected to leave her post soon, according to Israel’s Channel 14.



The outlet described her departure as "not good news for Israel," citing her support for efforts to disarm Hezbollah.



Investigative journalist Laura Loomer also reported that Ortagus will step down and that her replacement will be announced this week, citing White House sources.



"I’m told she will be cordially reassigned to another role in the Trump administration. She wanted to be the Special Envoy to Syria, but the position was instead given to Tom Barrack," Loomer noted.