Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli leaders held a high-level security meeting late into the night, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and top security officials discussing the likely perpetrators behind the recent rocket fire toward northern Israel.



While Israeli authorities have not publicly disclosed their assessments, they reinforced a strict response strategy: for every rocket fired, Lebanon and Hezbollah sites will face heavy bombardment.



Beyond military retaliation, Israel also moved to counter international sympathy toward Lebanon.



Israeli officials expressed frustration over Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's brief visit to France, interpreting his criticism of Israeli actions as an attempt to sway French support toward Lebanon. Israel also viewed Aoun's efforts as a bid to influence the ceasefire implementation committee.



As part of its diplomatic push, Israel highlighted the backing it has received from Washington to cement its new equation: northern Israel in exchange for Beirut. U.S. Deputy Envoy echoed this stance to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, who told Israeli media that strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs were legitimate and that Lebanon was the party violating the ceasefire agreement.



Israel used this endorsement to justify its renewed threats of escalating military action in Lebanon.



Meanwhile, calls for establishing a security buffer zone along the northern border grew louder—from settlement leaders and military and security officials.



The U.S. support was further reflected in heightened Israeli Air Force activity, with warplanes taking off in increasing numbers from Ramat David Airbase toward the north.



However, Israel's military readiness has been complicated by an internal crisis, as hundreds of reserve officers and soldiers have refused to report to their bases in preparation for potential escalation with Lebanon and an approved ground operation in Gaza.