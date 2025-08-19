Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports

News Bulletin Reports
19-08-2025 | 13:00
High views
Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports
2min
Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Long known for its reliance on paperwork, intermediaries, and personal connections, Lebanon is beginning to embrace digital transformation as the government rolls out electronic systems across key institutions.

With the launch of a new administration, digitization efforts that had been tested in several ministries are now expanding to the country's land, sea, and air border crossings. 

The Economy Ministry has developed an online platform that allows importers to enter required data electronically before their goods enter Lebanese territory.

At Beirut Port, a vital hub linking international markets to the domestic economy, Economy Minister Amer Bisat showcased how the system is reshaping trade operations. 

While certain goods, especially food products, still require sampling and laboratory testing before clearance, the digital process has significantly reduced wait times and cut through red tape.

Officials say the initiative not only speeds up import procedures but also enhances transparency and curbs corruption by limiting the need for intermediaries. The move is seen as an essential step in bringing government services closer to citizens and aligning Lebanon's administration with modern standards.

Digitalization, once viewed as a luxury in Lebanon, has become a necessity to accelerate transactions, strengthen governance, and restore confidence between the state and its people.

