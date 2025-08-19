News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports
News Bulletin Reports
19-08-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Long known for its reliance on paperwork, intermediaries, and personal connections, Lebanon is beginning to embrace digital transformation as the government rolls out electronic systems across key institutions.
With the launch of a new administration, digitization efforts that had been tested in several ministries are now expanding to the country's land, sea, and air border crossings.
The Economy Ministry has developed an online platform that allows importers to enter required data electronically before their goods enter Lebanese territory.
At Beirut Port, a vital hub linking international markets to the domestic economy, Economy Minister Amer Bisat showcased how the system is reshaping trade operations.
While certain goods, especially food products, still require sampling and laboratory testing before clearance, the digital process has significantly reduced wait times and cut through red tape.
Officials say the initiative not only speeds up import procedures but also enhances transparency and curbs corruption by limiting the need for intermediaries. The move is seen as an essential step in bringing government services closer to citizens and aligning Lebanon's administration with modern standards.
Digitalization, once viewed as a luxury in Lebanon, has become a necessity to accelerate transactions, strengthen governance, and restore confidence between the state and its people.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Trade
Operations
Lebanon
Digitalization
Borders
Ports
Next
$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-24
Disputed borders and denied towers: Israel pushes back on monitoring plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-24
Disputed borders and denied towers: Israel pushes back on monitoring plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18
In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18
In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18
The question with no clear answer: What will happen to Hezbollah's weapons amid global tensions?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18
The question with no clear answer: What will happen to Hezbollah's weapons amid global tensions?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:31
Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'
Middle East News
14:31
Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'
0
World News
2025-04-26
Francis' funeral to be grand farewell to 'pope of the poor'
World News
2025-04-26
Francis' funeral to be grand farewell to 'pope of the poor'
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:51
King Abdullah II receives PM Salam, affirms Jordan’s full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:51
King Abdullah II receives PM Salam, affirms Jordan’s full support for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan
Lebanon News
11:21
Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan
2
Lebanon News
02:03
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:03
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
3
Middle East News
06:12
For the first time, Palestine to compete in Miss Universe 2025
Middle East News
06:12
For the first time, Palestine to compete in Miss Universe 2025
4
Lebanon Economy
02:29
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
Lebanon Economy
02:29
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
5
Middle East News
04:30
Israeli FM asks US to halt UN peacekeepers’ mission in south Lebanon
Middle East News
04:30
Israeli FM asks US to halt UN peacekeepers’ mission in south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese intelligence nabs two extremist suspects in Sidon
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese intelligence nabs two extremist suspects in Sidon
7
Lebanon News
03:16
Lebanon’s PM arrives in Amman for official visit
Lebanon News
03:16
Lebanon’s PM arrives in Amman for official visit
8
Lebanon News
03:03
President Aoun reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL presence in Lebanon’s south
Lebanon News
03:03
President Aoun reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL presence in Lebanon’s south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More