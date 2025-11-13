Boeing union votes to end strike, accept new contract

World News
13-11-2025 | 14:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Boeing union votes to end strike, accept new contract
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Boeing union votes to end strike, accept new contract

A majority of more than 3,000 striking Boeing defense workers on Thursday voted to end a strike over wage increases and retirement benefits, one of the longest work stoppages in the company's history.

"We're proud of what our members have fought for together and are ready to get back to building the world's most advanced military aircraft," District 837 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said in a statement.

AFP



World News

Boeing

Workers

Strike

Wage

Benefits

LBCI Next
Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'
Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-18

Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27

UAE FM urges end to Gaza war in meeting with Netanyahu in New York

LBCI
World News
2025-09-26

Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02

Egypt trying to convince Hamas to accept Trump plan: FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:24

Belgium court finds jihadist guilty over Yazidi genocide

LBCI
World News
11:16

Turkey says two-state solution is the most realistic option for Cyprus

LBCI
World News
10:34

Police release one Louvre heist suspect under judicial supervision: Prosecutor

LBCI
World News
10:30

Germany agrees to keep military service voluntary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15

Israel says one body returned by Hamas not former hostage

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-12

Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More