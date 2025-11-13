Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc condemned U.S. efforts to tighten Lebanon’s financial restrictions, describing them as an attempt to obstruct reconstruction and coerce the Lebanese state and people.



The bloc called any compliance with these measures a violation of national sovereignty and the constitution.



During its regular session, chaired by MP Mohammad Raad, the bloc emphasized that protecting Lebanese citizens from ongoing Israeli attacks in the south remains a top national priority.



It called for strict enforcement of the ceasefire agreement and criticized Israel for continued violations of Lebanese territory and airspace.



The bloc also strongly rejected repeated attempts to undermine Lebanon’s political balance, including “non-consensual amendments” to the electoral law. It reiterated its commitment to holding parliamentary elections on schedule and urged the government to issue implementing decrees to allow expatriates to vote abroad.



Finally, it condemned campaigns targeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, accusing critics of undermining his constitutional role and efforts to ensure timely elections. The bloc reaffirmed its alignment with Berri and the Development and Liberation bloc in defending the electoral law and preserving national balance.