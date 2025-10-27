Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Work has begun to clear encroachments along the old railway line in Jounieh under a memorandum of understanding between the municipality and the Railway and Public Transport Authority.



The initiative is the first of its kind in Lebanon and, if successful, may serve as a model for similar efforts across the country to remove violations from railway property.



According to the municipality, the campaign has two goals. The first is immediate: clearing illegal structures and debris to improve the visual landscape of the city and free public space for walking and outdoor activities.



The long-term objective is to prepare the ground for the eventual return of passenger trains—a project that would require a national plan and a government decision.



Jounieh officials say municipal teams will carry out the removal operations in coordination with residents and property owners. However, they noted that security forces will assist when necessary to ensure enforcement.



Between the short-term clean-up and the long-term vision of reviving rail transport, the main challenge remains continuity. Local officials and activists stress that the effort must not be reduced to a temporary beautification campaign, but should be the first step in restoring Lebanon’s railway network.



After earlier similar steps in Aaraiya and now Jounieh, attention will turn to other railway lines across the country as Lebanon waits for a final decision that could bring trains back to the rails—rather than leaving the railway as a memory of the past.