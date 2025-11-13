News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 09:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
Sources told LBCI on Thursday that Beirut’s first investigating judge, Rola Othman, has issued an arrest warrant for the treasurer of Beirut Municipality following charges by the public prosecutor’s office.
The financial prosecution accused the treasurer of embezzling approximately $200,000 from the municipality’s funds.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut Municipality
Arrest
Embezzlement
Next
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
LBCI sources: Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for municipality treasurer
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
LBCI sources: Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for municipality treasurer
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:32
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Lebanon News
14:32
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-26
Sudan's RSF says takes full control of Darfur's El-Fasher
World News
2025-10-26
Sudan's RSF says takes full control of Darfur's El-Fasher
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
0
Lebanon News
03:36
LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday
Lebanon News
03:36
LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:20
US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'
Lebanon News
12:20
US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'
3
Lebanon News
09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
08:02
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:02
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
6
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
7
Lebanon News
10:51
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
10:51
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
8
Lebanon News
09:25
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
Lebanon News
09:25
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More