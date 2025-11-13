Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

13-11-2025 | 09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

Sources told LBCI on Thursday that Beirut’s first investigating judge, Rola Othman, has issued an arrest warrant for the treasurer of Beirut Municipality following charges by the public prosecutor’s office.

The financial prosecution accused the treasurer of embezzling approximately $200,000 from the municipality’s funds.

