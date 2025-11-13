News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen
News Bulletin Reports
13-11-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Knesset member Avigdor Lieberman toured the northern border area overlooking Lebanon and Syria this week, describing it as "the October 6th concept zone."
Along with the head of the Metula council, Lieberman claimed that across the fence, near the Lebanese town of Khiam, Hezbollah operates an active command post monitoring the Israeli border community of Metula.
The right-wing politician, who has long advocated for a new military confrontation with Hezbollah, kept his visit away from media cameras but released a recorded message warning that the situation in Lebanon and Syria reflects al-Qaeda and Hezbollah's growing military strength. He cautioned that the continuation of the current conditions poses increasing dangers for Israel.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues extensive training and preparations for the possibility of renewed fighting along the Lebanese frontier. On Thursday, it announced plans to replace its entire fleet of Apache helicopters with new models and to double its number to improve rapid-response capability amid simultaneous threats.
An Israeli Air Force report described these efforts as part of a "defense concept revolution," aimed at enhancing countermeasures against potential commando infiltrations into northern Israeli towns.
The air force is also addressing one of the challenges encountered during the last war: the difficulty that helicopter pilots and drone operators faced in distinguishing between 'enemy' vehicles and those belonging to Israeli police or military units.
To prevent such errors, marked targets have been placed along and within the northern border, with similar measures extended to the eastern frontier with Jordan and the West Bank's security zones.
As diplomatic efforts for a security agreement with Syria stall—with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa reportedly demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied after the Assad regime’s collapse—the Israeli army has intensified surveillance and intelligence operations along the Lebanon-Syria border to prevent arms smuggling.
At the same time, Israel has renewed its threats to broaden its strikes in Lebanon as part of a strategy to weaken Hezbollah's growing military capabilities.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Fronts
Israel
Air Force
Surveillance
Border
Tensions
Next
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
0
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai
0
World News
2025-10-23
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks
World News
2025-10-23
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:20
US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'
Lebanon News
12:20
US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'
3
Lebanon News
09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
08:02
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:02
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
6
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
7
Lebanon News
10:51
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
10:51
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
8
Lebanon News
09:25
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
Lebanon News
09:25
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More