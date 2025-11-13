US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

U.S. Congressmen Darin LaHood and Darrell Issa sent a letter to President Donald Trump calling for continued American engagement in Lebanon’s reform efforts and warning against the obstruction of democratic processes by entrenched political figures.
In their letter, LaHood and Issa commended Trump for his “success in achieving historic peace agreements in the Middle East,” emphasizing that “the United States relationship with Lebanon remains of tremendous importance.”
They said Lebanon, under President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, had achieved “significant change that brings hope for a future without the malign influence of Hezbollah.”
However, they cautioned that “outside forces, malign actors, or bureaucratic stalemates” could derail progress, urging “continued vigorous and creative U.S. leadership.”
The congressmen voiced strong support for “the ongoing efforts to fully disarm Hezbollah both south and north of the Litani River by the Lebanese Armed Forces,” as well as for banking reforms and deeper exploration of “negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.”
They also highlighted the need to guarantee full voting rights for Lebanon’s diaspora community in the May 2026 parliamentary elections. “Under the 2017 electoral law, the diaspora was limited to voting for only six of the parliament’s 128 seats,” they wrote, noting that in 2018 and 2022 the law was suspended, allowing expatriates to “overwhelmingly support reform-based, independent candidates.”
The letter warned that “corrupt political elites and aligned parties are intent on blocking democratic rights and progress,” and singled out Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as “once again standing in the way of progress.” The lawmakers said any delay to obstruct reforms “would represent full alignment with Hezbollah and its political allies.”
LaHood and Issa stressed that “Iran’s influence on Lebanon is weakened” and that Hezbollah “continues to lose leaders, foot soldiers, infrastructure, financing, and influence.” They urged the U.S. to “use all the tools available to review and sanction, or freeze the assets […] of those who continue to hinder democratic processes and reforms in Lebanon.”
The congressmen concluded by underscoring the importance of the Lebanese diaspora’s role in sustaining the country, calling on Washington to act decisively. “Corrupt political elites cannot continue to serve special interests at a time when the Lebanese people need decisive leaders,” they wrote, requesting Trump’s “urgent attention to this matter.”
