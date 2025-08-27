From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push

News Bulletin Reports
27-08-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli officials described the partial cancellation of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's visit to South Lebanon, following protests, as a reflection of Lebanon's fragile reality. 

The development fueled warnings from military and security figures against any Israeli withdrawal from five occupied positions, with calls to reject American proposals as long as Hezbollah remains armed.

Eyal Ziser, former head of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies, urged Israel not to retreat from its military targets in Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully dismantled. Retired General Amit Yagur accused Iran of encouraging Hezbollah to escalate popular demonstrations. 

Optimism for progress on a settlement with Lebanon has dimmed, paralleling difficulties over a potential security agreement with Syria, despite ongoing efforts to sign one at the United Nations on August 25.

Israeli security officials have drawn red lines in the Syrian track. 

Security Minister Israel Katz reiterated that Israel would not withdraw from Mount Hermon or what he termed the 'buffer zone in southern Syria.' An Israeli security meeting concluded that chances of reaching a deal are slim, revealing that Tel Aviv has also conditioned any agreement on excluding Turkey from participating in building Syria's new army.

Israeli commentators dismissed Washington's efforts as futile, describing them as an "absurd settlement."

While some security officials did not rule out a surprise agreement next month at the U.N. that could serve American interests in the region, negotiators warned that moving toward such a deal would mark a political failure for Israel and a loss of valuable bargaining chips with Damascus.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Israel

US

Diplomatic

Push

Envoy

LBCI Next
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26

Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-30

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-18

Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15

Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26

Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-24

Lebanon's General Security cracks down on prostitution networks, 26 arrested

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Egypt’s president hails Lebanon’s steps to restore state authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More