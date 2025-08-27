News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
27-08-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli officials described the partial cancellation of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's visit to South Lebanon, following protests, as a reflection of Lebanon's fragile reality.
The development fueled warnings from military and security figures against any Israeli withdrawal from five occupied positions, with calls to reject American proposals as long as Hezbollah remains armed.
Eyal Ziser, former head of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies, urged Israel not to retreat from its military targets in Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully dismantled. Retired General Amit Yagur accused Iran of encouraging Hezbollah to escalate popular demonstrations.
Optimism for progress on a settlement with Lebanon has dimmed, paralleling difficulties over a potential security agreement with Syria, despite ongoing efforts to sign one at the United Nations on August 25.
Israeli security officials have drawn red lines in the Syrian track.
Security Minister Israel Katz reiterated that Israel would not withdraw from Mount Hermon or what he termed the 'buffer zone in southern Syria.' An Israeli security meeting concluded that chances of reaching a deal are slim, revealing that Tel Aviv has also conditioned any agreement on excluding Turkey from participating in building Syria's new army.
Israeli commentators dismissed Washington's efforts as futile, describing them as an "absurd settlement."
While some security officials did not rule out a surprise agreement next month at the U.N. that could serve American interests in the region, negotiators warned that moving toward such a deal would mark a political failure for Israel and a loss of valuable bargaining chips with Damascus.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Israel
US
Diplomatic
Push
Envoy
Next
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
0
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26
Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26
Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:41
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
Lebanon News
04:41
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-24
Lebanon's General Security cracks down on prostitution networks, 26 arrested
Lebanon News
2025-08-24
Lebanon's General Security cracks down on prostitution networks, 26 arrested
0
Lebanon News
03:34
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
Lebanon News
03:34
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
0
Lebanon News
03:21
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
Lebanon News
03:21
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:41
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
Lebanon News
04:41
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
2
Lebanon News
06:48
Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit
Lebanon News
06:48
Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit
3
Lebanon News
03:21
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
Lebanon News
03:21
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
4
Lebanon News
03:34
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
Lebanon News
03:34
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
6
Lebanon News
04:30
Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity
Lebanon News
04:30
Prosecutors charge ex-minister Bouchikian after parliament lifts immunity
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
8
Lebanon News
09:40
Egypt’s president hails Lebanon’s steps to restore state authority
Lebanon News
09:40
Egypt’s president hails Lebanon’s steps to restore state authority
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More