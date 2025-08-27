From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli officials described the partial cancellation of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's visit to South Lebanon, following protests, as a reflection of Lebanon's fragile reality.



The development fueled warnings from military and security figures against any Israeli withdrawal from five occupied positions, with calls to reject American proposals as long as Hezbollah remains armed.



Eyal Ziser, former head of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies, urged Israel not to retreat from its military targets in Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully dismantled. Retired General Amit Yagur accused Iran of encouraging Hezbollah to escalate popular demonstrations.



Optimism for progress on a settlement with Lebanon has dimmed, paralleling difficulties over a potential security agreement with Syria, despite ongoing efforts to sign one at the United Nations on August 25.



Israeli security officials have drawn red lines in the Syrian track.



Security Minister Israel Katz reiterated that Israel would not withdraw from Mount Hermon or what he termed the 'buffer zone in southern Syria.' An Israeli security meeting concluded that chances of reaching a deal are slim, revealing that Tel Aviv has also conditioned any agreement on excluding Turkey from participating in building Syria's new army.



Israeli commentators dismissed Washington's efforts as futile, describing them as an "absurd settlement."



While some security officials did not rule out a surprise agreement next month at the U.N. that could serve American interests in the region, negotiators warned that moving toward such a deal would mark a political failure for Israel and a loss of valuable bargaining chips with Damascus.