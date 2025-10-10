Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime

Lebanon News
10-10-2025 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime

 
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani arrived at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport at the head of a delegation that included Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais, Syrian Intelligence Chief Hassan al-Salemeh, Assistant Interior Minister Major General Abdel Kader Tahan, and a political team. 

The visit, which will last one day, comes at the invitation of Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Youssef Rajji, and aims to discuss the reactivation of Lebanese-Syrian diplomatic relations and several bilateral issues.

Following his arrival, the Syrian minister and his delegation headed directly to the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was welcomed by Minister Youssef Rajji. 

The two ministers are then scheduled to proceed to Baabda Palace to meet with President General Joseph Aoun, followed by a visit to the Grand Serail to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

This marks the first official visit by a Syrian government official to Lebanon since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.

Lebanon News

Syrian

FM

Beirut

Visit

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations
Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-05

Syrian electors cast ballots in indirect vote for first post-Assad parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28

Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'

LBCI
World News
06:14

'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30

France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

PM Salam rebuts Berri's claims, reaffirms government's commitment to South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29

Israel says final draft of Gaza phase one deal signed in Egypt 'by all parties'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More