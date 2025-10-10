Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime



Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani arrived at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport at the head of a delegation that included Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais, Syrian Intelligence Chief Hassan al-Salemeh, Assistant Interior Minister Major General Abdel Kader Tahan, and a political team.



The visit, which will last one day, comes at the invitation of Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Youssef Rajji, and aims to discuss the reactivation of Lebanese-Syrian diplomatic relations and several bilateral issues.



Following his arrival, the Syrian minister and his delegation headed directly to the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was welcomed by Minister Youssef Rajji.



The two ministers are then scheduled to proceed to Baabda Palace to meet with President General Joseph Aoun, followed by a visit to the Grand Serail to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



This marks the first official visit by a Syrian government official to Lebanon since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.