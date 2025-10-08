In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Amid the ruins of a shop in the southern town of Khiam, a resident stands scrolling through photos on his phone — images reflecting life before and after the war. Across from the destruction, he has decided to restart his business.



Among the piles of rubble, signs of life are returning to Khiam two years after the war began. Many residents have reopened their shops — some amid devastation, others in new locations.



Despite the Israeli occupation of the Hamames hill and the danger of moving through certain streets facing the hill, about 1,000 families from Khiam have returned. They have rebuilt or rented new homes — including a resident, whose three-story house was completely demolished.



The Khiam municipality, with support from the Council for the South, has worked to reopen roads and provide essentials for residents. Municipal generators now supply electricity to more than 800 subscribers.



The public school in Khiam stands as a major educational achievement. The Council for the South rented a new building after the original was destroyed, allowing more than 500 students to return. The school’s administration and teachers have managed to make it a reason for families to stay in town.



Other public and private schools have also reopened, welcoming about 1,000 students, while the vocational school — currently under renovation — is set to reopen next week.



Resources remain limited on many fronts, yet they have helped bring back glimpses of life to this border town that endured intense bombardment, occupation, and widespread destruction.