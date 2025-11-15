Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



More than 20,000 newly released pages of documents and emails belonging to American businessman Jeffrey Epstein reveal a broad network of relationships linking him to influential political and financial figures around the world.



Among the most prominent names are U.S. President Donald Trump, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, American journalist Michael Wolff and Tom Barrack, the U.S. envoy to Syria.



In Washington, the two major political parties are trading accusations over the contents of the leaks. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released several emails suggesting Trump was aware of Epstein’s criminal activities involving underage girls. In one message dated 2011, Epstein wrote that Trump spent “hours” with one of his victims at Epstein’s home.



Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Epstein’s misconduct and has dismissed the renewed attention as a “hoax” by Democrats seeking to distract from their political failures.



The leaked materials also shed light on Epstein’s ties to other powerful figures. Among them is Michael Wolff, a journalist known for his reporting on Washington elites. Emails between Wolff and Epstein suggest Wolff played a role in efforts to politically and financially pressure Trump.



Tom Barrack — the U.S. envoy of Lebanese descent and a longtime friend of Trump — also appears in the correspondence. In an email from March 2016, Epstein wrote to Barrack: “Send me photos of you with a child… that makes me smile.”



The messages were exchanged at a time when Epstein’s sex crimes were already publicly known.



He had been convicted of exploiting a minor and jailed in 2008 before being released, and was arrested again in 2019. He was later found hanged in his cell in a death that remains shrouded in controversy.



The continued relationships suggested in the emails raise further questions about Epstein’s influence even after his crimes were widely exposed.



The disclosures have reopened the Epstein case six years after his death. While transparency advocates say confronting Epstein’s legacy is a moral imperative, others warn against politicizing the issue or weaponizing it ahead of the upcoming elections.