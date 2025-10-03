Lebanese FM, EU Ambassador discuss Syrian refugee returns

Lebanon News
03-10-2025 | 05:57
High views
Lebanese FM, EU Ambassador discuss Syrian refugee returns
Lebanese FM, EU Ambassador discuss Syrian refugee returns

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met Friday with European Union Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele to discuss the return of Syrian refugees and the need to expedite the process.

Rajji underscored the importance of intensifying EU efforts on the issue, reiterating that priority should be given to providing aid to Syrians inside their country rather than in Lebanon, to encourage their return.
 
For her part, De Waele expressed the EU’s support for Lebanon’s position on the refugee crisis. She said the bloc is closely following the ongoing return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon and has put in place incentives to encourage their repatriation, particularly following the fall of the former Syrian regime.

