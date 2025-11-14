Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

Lebanon News
14-11-2025 | 05:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided Lebanese citizens and voters abroad with a detailed breakdown of registered voters by Lebanese embassies and consulates worldwide, up to Thursday, November 13, 2025, based on data from the electronic registration platform for expatriate parliamentary elections: diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb.

To date, a total of 55,548 Lebanese have registered, distributed across embassies and consulates on various continents. 

France recorded the highest number of registrations, followed by Germany, Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Côte d’Ivoire, and Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes this opportunity to renew its call to all Lebanese living abroad not to delay registering through the dedicated online platform diaspora.mfa.gov.lb, emphasizing that its missions abroad continue to provide all necessary facilitation to ensure the widest possible participation in the upcoming elections.

Here is a table showing the highest registration percentages in several countries:

Instagram:
[https://www.instagram.com/p/DRCC-BBicoN/?igsh=bDNxcmczN25xeHZh](https://www.instagram.com/p/DRCC-BBicoN/?igsh=bDNxcmczN25xeHZh)

Facebook:
[https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BfA3hX1rG/?mibextid=wwXIfr](https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BfA3hX1rG/?mibextid=wwXIfr)

Full table on X:
[https://x.com/mofalebanon1/status/1989263425831313626?s=46&t=zmRAN5L2HxERM5Gd8vncaQ](https://x.com/mofalebanon1/status/1989263425831313626?s=46&t=zmRAN5L2HxERM5Gd8vncaQ)

Lebanon News

abroad:

55,000

voters

registered

ahead

parliamentary

elections,

France

leads

LBCI Next
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-02

With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

Lebanese President, Interior Minister discuss preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-03

OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

LBCI
World News
07:47

Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador after Kyiv embassy damaged

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More