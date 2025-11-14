News
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
14-11-2025 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided Lebanese citizens and voters abroad with a detailed breakdown of registered voters by Lebanese embassies and consulates worldwide, up to Thursday, November 13, 2025, based on data from the electronic registration platform for expatriate parliamentary elections: diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb.
To date, a total of 55,548 Lebanese have registered, distributed across embassies and consulates on various continents.
France recorded the highest number of registrations, followed by Germany, Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Côte d’Ivoire, and Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes this opportunity to renew its call to all Lebanese living abroad not to delay registering through the dedicated online platform diaspora.mfa.gov.lb, emphasizing that its missions abroad continue to provide all necessary facilitation to ensure the widest possible participation in the upcoming elections.
Here is a table showing the highest registration percentages in several countries:
Instagram:
[https://www.instagram.com/p/DRCC-BBicoN/?igsh=bDNxcmczN25xeHZh](https://www.instagram.com/p/DRCC-BBicoN/?igsh=bDNxcmczN25xeHZh)
Facebook:
[https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BfA3hX1rG/?mibextid=wwXIfr](https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BfA3hX1rG/?mibextid=wwXIfr)
Full table on X:
[https://x.com/mofalebanon1/status/1989263425831313626?s=46&t=zmRAN5L2HxERM5Gd8vncaQ](https://x.com/mofalebanon1/status/1989263425831313626?s=46&t=zmRAN5L2HxERM5Gd8vncaQ)
