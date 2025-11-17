Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections

Lebanon's Interior and Municipalities Ministry and the Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ministry announced that as of November 17, 2025, a total of 87,067 diaspora registration requests have been submitted through the Foreign Ministry’s online platform in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections.



Of these, the Interior Ministry has received 56,764 requests, which are currently being verified and cross-checked against the official electoral lists in accordance with legal procedures.



With only three days remaining before the registration deadline on November 20, the ministries urged Lebanese citizens living abroad to complete their registration promptly to ensure their right to vote and participate in the electoral process.