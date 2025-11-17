News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
17-11-2025 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon's Interior and Municipalities Ministry and the Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ministry announced that as of November 17, 2025, a total of 87,067 diaspora registration requests have been submitted through the Foreign Ministry’s online platform in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Of these, the Interior Ministry has received 56,764 requests, which are currently being verified and cross-checked against the official electoral lists in accordance with legal procedures.
With only three days remaining before the registration deadline on November 20, the ministries urged Lebanese citizens living abroad to complete their registration promptly to ensure their right to vote and participate in the electoral process.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Expat
Registrations
Parliamentary
Elections
Next
Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon
Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
0
World News
2025-09-13
Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report
World News
2025-09-13
Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report
0
Variety and Tech
2025-11-07
Elon Musk's $1 trillion Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Variety and Tech
2025-11-07
Elon Musk's $1 trillion Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:19
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun
Lebanon News
08:19
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun
2
Lebanon News
03:14
Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:14
Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
4
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:48
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
08:48
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
7
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
8
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Lebanon News
10:41
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More