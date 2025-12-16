Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration

News Bulletin Reports
16-12-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Hours after the Lebanese Army organized a field tour for a group of ambassadors and military attachés in the southern Litani region to showcase its plan for consolidating weapons, Israel announced it was raising its operational readiness at the five positions it occupies in Lebanon and along the border, assigning the task to the 91st Division.

In response to what Israel viewed as a display of the Lebanese Army's successes, it circulated a report claiming that the mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire agreement were failing. 

According to the report, the Lebanese Army responded to only two-thirds of the notifications sent by Israel to the mechanism committee regarding Hezbollah's attempts to strengthen its capabilities. The report also alleged that the army took no action in response to 352 ceasefire violations, according to Tel Aviv.

The report further claimed that Lebanese Army operations were limited to open areas rather than the heart of villages, and that the army refrained from accessing several tunnels and complexes.

Meanwhile, as Israel attempts to increase tensions along the border with Lebanon, northern towns have witnessed protests against local security policies. The measures have left the region largely depopulated, with few shelters and secure rooms, raising the risk in the event of renewed clashes.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Military

Maneuvers

Reports

Israel

Lebanese Army

Demonstration

LBCI Next
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-16

Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31

Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15

Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15

Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-12-11

Time magazine names 'Architects of AI' as Person of the Year

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More