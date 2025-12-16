Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hours after the Lebanese Army organized a field tour for a group of ambassadors and military attachés in the southern Litani region to showcase its plan for consolidating weapons, Israel announced it was raising its operational readiness at the five positions it occupies in Lebanon and along the border, assigning the task to the 91st Division.



In response to what Israel viewed as a display of the Lebanese Army's successes, it circulated a report claiming that the mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire agreement were failing.



According to the report, the Lebanese Army responded to only two-thirds of the notifications sent by Israel to the mechanism committee regarding Hezbollah's attempts to strengthen its capabilities. The report also alleged that the army took no action in response to 352 ceasefire violations, according to Tel Aviv.



The report further claimed that Lebanese Army operations were limited to open areas rather than the heart of villages, and that the army refrained from accessing several tunnels and complexes.



Meanwhile, as Israel attempts to increase tensions along the border with Lebanon, northern towns have witnessed protests against local security policies. The measures have left the region largely depopulated, with few shelters and secure rooms, raising the risk in the event of renewed clashes.