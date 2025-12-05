Dual-front strategy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon while courting Syria diplomatically

05-12-2025 | 12:55
Dual-front strategy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon while courting Syria diplomatically
3min
Dual-front strategy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon while courting Syria diplomatically

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As Israel intensifies its strikes deeper into South Lebanon, despite the latest civilian-attended meeting of the mechanism committee, its strategic focus is increasingly shifting toward southern Syria, seeking a diplomatic track it hopes to leverage against Hezbollah. 

Military analysts warn that this dual-front approach will bring escalating challenges to the Lebanese front.

Israel, determined to ensure that South Lebanon is free of Hezbollah and its weapons, has expressed interest in having the United Kingdom join any future international force tasked with enforcing a ceasefire, alongside ongoing diplomatic talks. Beyond foreign participation, Tel Aviv is also pushing for the establishment of surveillance towers along the entire Lebanese border and the creation of a buffer zone.

Meanwhile, the United States is intensifying efforts to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire agreement. This comes as several Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that the Naqoura talks will not stop Israel from continuing its military operations. 

According to Israeli sources, the army is operating based on targets approved by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, aimed at weakening Hezbollah and stripping it of its weapons.

In parallel to its operations in Lebanon, Israel is also seeking to undermine Hezbollah through the Syrian arena. Its approach is driven by a theory asserting that peace with Syria would weaken Hezbollah and Iran's regional proxies.

In this context, significant efforts are underway to advance a security arrangement with Syria that would allow Israel to establish positions on Mount Hermon overlooking both Syrian and Lebanese territory. 

Israel hopes such an agreement will encourage Washington and the international community to pressure Syria and Lebanon into finalizing their border demarcation, a move that Israel claims would return the Shebaa Farms to Syria.

According to the Israeli perspective, this would remove a central justification Hezbollah uses to retain its weapons, increasing domestic pressure on the group to disarm. 

At the same time, Israel believes it would secure guarantees that Iran cannot establish a foothold in Syria and that the Syria–Lebanon border would be sealed to prevent weapons smuggling to Hezbollah.

