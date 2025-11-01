Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
01-11-2025 | 08:38
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
0min
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon

The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Kfar Sir, Nabatieh, in South Lebanon.

Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons
Lebanese PM Salam arrives in Egypt
