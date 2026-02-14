News
PM Salam seeks European support for Lebanese Army in meetings at Munich Security Conference
Lebanon News
14-02-2026 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam seeks European support for Lebanese Army in meetings at Munich Security Conference
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference focused on international support for the Lebanese Army, human rights concerns, and regional developments.
Salam met Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof to discuss continued Dutch and broader European backing for the Lebanese Army and Lebanon's security institutions. Schoof confirmed that the Netherlands will take part in a conference to support the Lebanese Army expected to be held in March.
Salam thanked the Netherlands for its ongoing support for the military and said Lebanon is seeking to strengthen ties with the country across various sectors.
Salam also met with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to continued cooperation with U.N. bodies working on human rights.
During the meeting, Salam and Turk discussed ways to address what Salam described as ongoing Israeli violations of human rights in Lebanon and in the occupied Palestinian territories. Salam called for intensified efforts to secure the release of Lebanese detainees.
In Munich, Salam also met Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker. The two discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.
Salam stressed the importance of Austria's participation in the upcoming conference to support Lebanon's armed forces and called for enhanced economic cooperation with Vienna. He also urged European countries to play a greater role in supporting stability efforts in the region.
