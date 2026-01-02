News
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
News Bulletin Reports
02-01-2026 | 13:00
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A video shows the so-called “fake prince” Abu Omar, whose real name is Mustafa al-Hassyan. It was filmed last October, when he was detained by one of the people he allegedly defrauded, who extracted answers from him under physical assault.
His jaw was broken during the incident. He was later handed over to Army Intelligence, which waited for him to recover before launching its own investigation. That investigation led him to repeat the same statements he had made in October, namely that his handler was Sheikh Khaldoun Oraymet.
Abu Omar was released from the Ministry of Defense prison on Friday and taken to Public Prosecutor Judge Jamal al-Hajjar as part of the investigations overseen by al-Hajjar.
Al-Hajjar had, days earlier, questioned the individual who initially detained Abu Omar. That person has since left Lebanon to attend to business abroad.
Army Intelligence has continued its investigation into the fake prince case. Sheikh Khaled al-Sabsabi appeared, accompanied by a lawyer, and gave testimony. Al-Sabsabi is an official at a school in Akkar and is also responsible for a charitable association.
Information indicated that Abu Omar and Sheikh Oraymet may have used the school's and the association's names to obtain money from people they deceived.
In the same case, Bahia Hariri said in a statement that while receiving condolences for her husband, she received a condolence call from Abu Omar via the phone of former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora. She said Siniora had informed her that a person calling himself Emir Abu Omar wished to offer condolences.
Hariri added that she informed Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari, who told her clearly that no such person or name exists.
The Abu Omar case and the investigations surrounding it have been subject to political pressure and disputes that have delayed the probe, particularly regarding Sheikh Khaldoun Oraymet.
Army Intelligence is nearing the completion of its investigation into the case, raising questions over whether the judiciary will make its findings public.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Fake Prince
Abu Omar
Fraud
Case
