At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called on Gulf countries to support Lebanon’s reform path, saying the government is pressing ahead with economic and institutional changes despite ongoing regional instability.



Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, which brings together more than 6,000 participants including world leaders, business executives and experts, Salam urged investors to reconsider Lebanon as a destination, while acknowledging the challenges posed by security tensions and political divisions.



Salam said attracting investment depends on several key factors, including a functioning banking sector, strong infrastructure, efficient public administration, an independent judiciary that protects investments, and a minimum level of security and stability.



He stressed that the government is committed to reforms, describing the scale of measures already taken as encouraging. Salam said that once changes are felt on the ground, the atmosphere in Lebanon will begin to shift.



Salam also said that restoring the state’s authority over decisions of war and peace remains a priority, adding that the Lebanese army now exercises full control, describing it as a step not seen since 1969.



At the summit, Salam specifically called on Gulf states to support Lebanon’s reform process, including by backing the Lebanese Armed Forces and viewing investment opportunities in the country through a new lens.



Amid heightened uncertainty across the region due to ongoing conflicts, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF’s advice to countries and companies is to “get your house in order,” organize domestic economic affairs, avoid reliance on others, and build strong relations with neighboring countries.