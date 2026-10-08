Iran, security and the right: Netanyahu sharpens election message

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



From a military exercise by Israel’s 48th Division came a message from Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on the third anniversary of the October war. Its main message was that the possibility of a surprise attack on Israel is more likely than ever.



Military officials warned that Zamir’s remarks could be used by the right-wing camp led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to escalate tensions on various fronts ahead of the elections.



While Zamir was warning of a surprise war, Netanyahu was discussing the Iran war with his national security team. After the discussions, he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, as Israeli military officials announced that Israel was preparing for a scenario in which it could come under Iranian fire in response to a possible renewed war.



Iran is not the only issue Netanyahu is using in the election campaign. Less than a month before the vote, he revived the slogan: “It's either the Right or Palestine,” seeking to convince voters that the opposition would form a government in cooperation with the United Arab List, headed by Mansour Abbas, who is known for his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.



The slogan, along with other factors, has improved Netanyahu’s electoral prospects, according to a latest opinion poll. The poll showed Netanyahu winning 20 seats, tied with his rival Gadi Eisenkot.



The increase in Netanyahu’s projected seats would allow the coalition bloc he leads to secure 55 seats in the Knesset, compared with 50 seats for a bloc led by Eisenkot.