Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Under the pretext of needing a briefing on the army’s achievements in Operation Silver Plow to destroy Hezbollah’s infrastructure, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz toured southern Lebanon, where he escalated his threats against the group.



What prompted Katz’s visit? Israelis have yet to find a convincing explanation.



Such visits are usually preceded by a security incident, a major attack or even an extraordinary operation. In the absence of any of these factors, only one explanation remains: the election campaign.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team rely on escalating security tensions and projecting an ability to control the situation as a key electoral advantage, arguing that they can maintain control if re-elected.



The opposition, meanwhile, lacks any clear plan, or even a coherent message, on this issue.



As Katz reignited tensions on the Lebanese front, venturing beyond the security zone as far as Beirut’s southern suburbs, Israelis have also been factoring in the possibility of a surprise on the Iranian front, whether in the form of a U.S. attack, a joint U.S.-Israeli strike or an Israeli attack alone.



While the Israeli army announced that it remained prepared and on alert for the possibility of a sudden escalation on both the Lebanese and Iranian fronts, Israelis have also expressed concern over a potential Houthi attack from the sea or by land.



In this context, reports revealed the establishment of a dedicated center to counter such a scenario, to be run by the military’s Edom Division