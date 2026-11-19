Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stepped up emergency security consultations, inviting Avigdor Lieberman to a third security briefing in less than 24 hours amid growing speculation about a possible attack on Iran this weekend.



The briefing with Lieberman on the latest developments followed a separate meeting between Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett, leader of the Together party.



An emergency security consultation is also scheduled for Thursday evening, with Defense Minister Israel Katz and several senior political and security officials expected to attend.



Meanwhile, leaders of the Change Bloc discussed the growing possibility of another war, revealing that their meeting focused on what they described as a state of emergency Israel could face in the coming days.



At the same time, efforts to accelerate the formation of a new Israeli government are facing disagreements over the participation of Arab and religious parties.



The Change Bloc also warned of the consequences of Netanyahu's pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump to launch an attack on Iran.



According to Israeli assessments, Tehran is working to restore its missile and drone capabilities while continuing to advance its chemical weapons programs.