UN chief 'relieved' that tragedy averted on Israel-bound flight

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" but "relieved that tragedy was averted" on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on which passengers overpowered a pilot who allegedly tried to crash the jet, his spokesman said.



Guterres "strongly condemns any act that places civilian lives and the safety of civil aviation at risk," and "is grateful to all the authorities concerned for ensuring the safety of all passengers and for conducting their investigation," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement following Wednesday's mid-air altercation.







AFP