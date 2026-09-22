Trump says he backs US diesel export ban

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support Tuesday for a diesel export ban, with fuel prices having surged on the back of the Middle East war.



"I've called for that too. I've said let's not send out the diesel. We make a lot of diesel. That could have a little bit of an effect on regular automobile gasoline," Trump told reporters when asked about the issue at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was also present at talks in New York, said Washington was examining "whether it's feasible in terms of the overall refining capacity and whether a full or partial ban would work."



AFP