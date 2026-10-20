How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?

News Bulletin Reports
20-10-2026 | 13:00
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How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?
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3min
How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Before looking at who could win Israel's October 27 election, it is important to understand how the electoral system works and how the country chooses its prime minister.

In Israel, voters do not elect the prime minister directly. Instead, they elect the 120 members of the Knesset, the country’s parliament, in elections held every four years.

Israel uses a proportional representation system, under which parliamentary seats are allocated based on the share of votes each party receives. Voters cast their ballots for a single party list, which must secure at least 3.25% of the vote to enter parliament. In simple terms, if 100,000 Israelis cast ballots, a party list would need at least 3,250 votes to cross the threshold.

Once voting ends and polling stations close, results begin to emerge gradually. The final official results are due to be announced no later than November 4.

After the results are finalized, the Israeli president consults with the parties that won seats in the Knesset. The president then selects a lawmaker recommended by the parties during consultations and tasks that person with forming a government.

The designated candidate has 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension. 

However, receiving the mandate is not enough. To form a government and secure the Knesset’s confidence, the candidate must build a coalition with other parties capable of commanding a parliamentary majority — at least 61 of the 120 seats.

Securing 61 seats outright for a single party is extremely difficult. No party has ever achieved an outright majority in Israel’s parliamentary history, making coalition negotiations central to the process.

If the designated candidate succeeds in forming a government and wins the Knesset’s confidence, that person officially becomes prime minister.

If the candidate fails, Israel does not immediately return to the polls. The president consults the parties again and may designate another candidate, setting the process in motion once more.

If no candidate succeeds in forming a government, new elections are held within 90 days.

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