Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel is seeking to deepen its control over highlands and hills in South Lebanon while expanding its attacks beyond what it calls the Yellow Line. Its military operations have intensified around Ali al-Taher hill, which Israel is planning to demolish within days, a military official was quoted as saying.



The official claimed that resolving the issue surrounding the hill could help advance the diplomatic track with Lebanon.



Attention is also focused on the Ali al-Taher heights and Beaufort Castle, where the Israeli army is preparing to carry out what it described as a cautious and precise engineering operation. The operation, reportedly being conducted under strict directives from the Northern Command, is expected to take several days.



Beyond the Ali al-Taher hills, the report said Israel's security establishment has identified Nabatieh and its surrounding area as a new strategic target, with the army expanding its attacks there. Israel claims the operations are in response to Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire, including alleged attacks on its troops with drones.



As Tel Aviv continues to expand its military operations, it is conditioning any further withdrawal on reaching a political agreement with the Lebanese government.



The position comes hours after reports emerged that Israel was considering withdrawing to what it describes as a "gray zone" inside Lebanon, indicating that the scope and terms of any future withdrawal remain under discussion.