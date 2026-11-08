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Netanyahu's political future hangs in the balance as Eisenkot faces four paths to forming government: The details
News Bulletin Reports
08-11-2026 | 13:07
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Netanyahu's political future hangs in the balance as Eisenkot faces four paths to forming government: The details
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future remains uncertain as Gadi Eisenkot prepares to form a new government, facing several possible coalition scenarios that could either end Netanyahu's rule or prolong his political influence.
Following President Isaac Herzog's announcement that Eisenkot would be tasked with forming the next government, the former military chief will have 28 days to secure a coalition, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.
Eisenkot, whose political bloc holds 49 seats in the 120-member Knesset, faces the challenge of building a coalition capable of securing parliamentary confidence.
One option involves reaching an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, known as the Haredim, which hold 13 seats. If Eisenkot can overcome disagreements over mandatory military service, which the parties oppose, his coalition could secure 62 seats, giving it a parliamentary majority.
Another possibility involves securing the backing of Arab parties, which collectively hold 19 seats. Under this scenario, the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, could join the coalition, while the Joint List would provide external parliamentary support.
However, this option faces opposition from some of Eisenkot's allies who reject including Arab parties in government. Eisenkot's conditions for their participation, particularly recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization, present another obstacle.
A third scenario would see Eisenkot establish a minority government made up exclusively of parties within his bloc, relying on outside support from the Haredim or Arab lawmakers to secure a confidence vote. Such an arrangement would require negotiating parliamentary backing for legislation and government decisions on a case-by-case basis.
A fourth possibility involves forming a national unity government with Netanyahu's Likud party, excluding Netanyahu himself and his far-right allies. However, this would require an agreement with lawmakers currently aligned with the prime minister.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu is preparing his own political response.
His Likud party is reportedly preparing a legal challenge to the election results, citing alleged electoral irregularities and seeking a judicial review.
Netanyahu is also seeking to persuade the Haredi parties and the United Arab List to support a national unity government if Eisenkot fails to form a coalition.
If Eisenkot succeeds, Netanyahu would move into opposition, and his ability to challenge the new government would depend largely on the coalition's strength and stability.
At the same time, Netanyahu would continue facing trial in three corruption cases involving charges of bribery and fraud.
With several coalition arrangements still possible, Israel's next political chapter remains uncertain, leaving open the question of whether Eisenkot can secure a government capable of ending Netanyahu's rule.
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