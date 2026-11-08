Gadi Eisenkot, tasked on Sunday with forming a new government, said he was open to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and one of his far-right allies joining but under him as the new leader.



"If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented," Eisenkot said, referring to Netanyahu's party and that of the far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.



AFP