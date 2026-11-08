Eisenkot says Netanyahu's party welcome to join government under him as new PM

Middle East News
08-11-2026 | 10:31
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Eisenkot says Netanyahu&#39;s party welcome to join government under him as new PM
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Eisenkot says Netanyahu's party welcome to join government under him as new PM

Gadi Eisenkot, tasked on Sunday with forming a new government, said he was open to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and one of his far-right allies joining but under him as the new leader.

"If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented," Eisenkot said, referring to Netanyahu's party and that of the far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.

AFP

Middle East News

Netanyahu's

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Israeli president tasks Eisenkot to form government, warns on US ties
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