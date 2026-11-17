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US, France discuss alternative to UNIFIL as Washington pushes for smaller international presence in southern Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
17-11-2026 | 12:51
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US, France discuss alternative to UNIFIL as Washington pushes for smaller international presence in southern Lebanon: The details
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz's visit to Beirut ended without a final agreement on a replacement for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as Washington and Paris explore new arrangements ahead of the mission's mandate expiration at the end of the year.
The United States opposes maintaining UNIFIL in its current form and is working with France on a potential alternative that would be discussed at the U.N. Security Council.
Washington's position reflects concerns over the financial cost of the mission compared with its effectiveness. UNIFIL involves thousands of troops and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual spending, while southern Lebanon has remained a scene of attacks and occupations over decades, as well as an area where Hezbollah has developed and deployed its military capabilities.
Discussions are now focusing on establishing a smaller international presence with a more limited mandate, primarily involving monitoring, verification and support for the Lebanese army, which would be expected to assume greater responsibilities.
The proposed shift also reflects a broader reassessment of the United Nations under U.S. President Donald Trump's second administration, which has questioned the cost and effectiveness of international missions in relation to U.S. interests.
A possible comparison is the international security mission in Haiti, although the circumstances and objectives differ.
In 2023, the U.N. Security Council authorized a Kenya-led multinational mission to assist Haitian police in combating armed gangs. Unlike UNIFIL, the mission was not a U.N. peacekeeping force.
However, shortages of funding, personnel and equipment limited its effectiveness, prompting the Security Council to authorize a replacement force focused on combating gangs, alongside a U.N. office responsible for logistical and operational support.
The experience highlights the challenges of establishing international missions, particularly when adequate resources, authority and political backing are lacking.
For Lebanon, no final alternative to UNIFIL has been announced.
While Washington is seeking changes to the mission's structure and cost, Lebanese authorities are calling for continued international oversight, an end to Israeli attacks and Israel's withdrawal.
Ongoing consultations with France and U.N. Security Council members are expected to determine the nature of any future international presence in southern Lebanon.
Key questions remain over who would monitor and verify violations, intervene to contain incidents and provide the Lebanese army with the support needed to assume additional security responsibilities.
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