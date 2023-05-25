



This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. Efforts to secure a safe exit for Riad Salameh, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, have been completed both politically and judicially, treating Salameh as an 'untouchable emperor' within and outside the government.

The Governor appeared on Wednesday at the Palace of Justice in Beirut in response to a request from the General Prosecutor, Judge Imad Qabalan, to hear him regarding the French arrest warrant and his placement on the Interpol Red Notice.



However, following the customary practice of the 'judiciary serving the Governor,' a "convenient" session was scheduled for 3 p.m., knowing that Qabalan usually leaves the Palace of Justice well before that time and that the Palace closes its doors earlier.



In order to further undermine the image of justice, Salameh was granted special privileges, including the closure of the Justice Palace's doors, the detention of employees in their offices even after their working hours, the suspension of all elevators, and the deployment of gendarmerie forces at the entrances.



Additionally, Salameh was also allowed to enter through the back door, contrary to all other citizens, ensuring his peace of mind. Inside, he rested for about an hour in the judge's office before leaving, as his Lebanese and French passports, which he didn't need since Interpol is pursuing him, were withdrawn from him.



Moreover, Salameh did not show importance to the search and investigation memo issued against him by Judge Ghada Aoun; instead, he merely sent a copy of the investigation to the French authorities, demanding the return of the file for Salameh's trial in Lebanon.



However, some sources stressed that it is doubtful that the French judiciary will respond to the Lebanese request, as it would imply acceptance of his trial in Lebanon.



Consequently, the file will remain pending until further notice or until Investigating Judge Charbel Abou Samra sets a date to interrogate the Governor in the same case he is being tried for in France.



On another note, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati seems to have armed himself with the absence of a two-thirds quorum in any cabinet session to exempt himself from proposing Salameh's dismissal.



This path was paved for him by caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, who is affiliated with the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri.



Khalil has settled the matter by issuing an official statement expressing the non-support for Salameh's dismissal.



As a result, the agenda of the upcoming cabinet session is devoid of any item regarding Salameh, despite Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Chami sending a letter to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers requesting the inclusion of the dismissal item on the agenda.



In this context, informed sources said Mikati will decide before the session starts.



However, Al-Chami highlighted in his letter the "danger of suspicions and accusations" directed at Salameh and their "negative repercussions on monetary policy, the banking sector, and the credibility of the government and all those involved in the reform process and negotiations with international institutions," including himself and the Minister of Finance. He also underlined the potential harm to correspondent banks' dealings with the Lebanese Central Bank and its Governor."



Furthermore, Al-Chami indicated in the letter that if Salameh refuses to step down or resign, "legal opinions grant the caretaker government the authority to dismiss or remove him under the pretext of urgency, extreme necessity, especially since the Prosecutor General has pressed charges against Salameh and issued a memorandum to freeze his assets abroad."



Al-Chami relied on Article 19 of the Monetary and Credit Law, which does not require a conviction for dismissal but only the existence of suspicions and an international arrest warrant. He also referred to Article 20, which emphasizes not combining the Governor's position with any other position or receiving any benefit from a private institution.