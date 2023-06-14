Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia

Variety and Tech
2023-06-14 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia

Scandinavian organisations are boycotting US group Mondelez, maker of snacks like Oreo and Toblerone, due to the group's continued presence in Russia, as Norway's government held a meeting Wednesday with several actors.

Airlines SAS and Norwegian, hotel chains, the Norwegian football federation and the Swedish military are among those rejecting products made by the company formerly known as Kraft Foods and its subsidiaries Freia in Norway and Marabou in Sweden.

In late May, Mondelez was added to a list of "international sponsors of war" drawn up by Ukrainian authorities, accused of being susceptible of financing Moscow's war in Ukraine by maintaining activities in Russia and paying taxes there.

The Swedish military therefore this week asked its suppliers to replace Mondelez products with other brands.

"We are doing this to be in line with our other actions towards Ukraine," spokeswoman Guna Graufelds told AFP.

Several actors, including retail chains -- none of which have joined the boycott at this stage -- requested guidelines from Norwegian authorities during a meeting on Wednesday. 

"Our message is clear that it is up to companies themselves to make these choices and for consumers to decide", and not up to authorities, said Halvard Ingebrigtsen, a state secretary in Norway's Trade and Industry Ministry.

Mondelez insisted it has only "limited operations" in Russia and that none of its subsidiary Freia's products are made in the country.

"Our parent company, Mondelez International, respects all political decisions and sanctions," Freia said.

Other groups on the Ukrainian list of "sponsors of war" include Auchan, Procter & Gamble, Metro, Yves Rocher and Bonduelle.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Scandinavia

Boycott

US

Mondelez

Oreo

Toblerone

Russia

Norway

EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:30

UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia

LBCI
World News
01:48

Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:00

EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:47

Musk and Macron headline France technology show

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Pyongyang faked popular South Korean website to steal data: spy agency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:07

EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

After electoral session, Sleiman Frangieh expresses gratitude for MPs who voted for him

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
World News
13:18

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More