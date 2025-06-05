News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future
News Bulletin Reports
05-06-2025 | 13:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
On every red carpet and at every major festival, celebrities shine in stunning gowns designed by world-renowned Lebanese designers, including Elie Saab.
This comes as no surprise—Lebanon has long been considered the second capital of fashion after France, thanks to its creative talent.
In recent years, however, that success has faded locally and now shines abroad, driven away by ongoing crises. So, what is the current state of Lebanon’s fashion sector?
Universities are well-equipped and continue to graduate dozens of fashion design students each year. Among them is the Lebanese American University, which 12 years ago launched a fashion design program in partnership with Elie Saab. The program has grown rapidly.
This year, as in previous years, LAU celebrated its ninth graduating class—15 young men and women who showcased their work in a fashion show that concluded with four standout students being recognized for their exceptional designs.
The show was titled Panorama—a name that carried a message of its own.
After graduation, many of these students are offered opportunities abroad through collaborations with Elie Saab and Elie Saab Jr.
Although Lebanon’s market has become saturated with designers—most of whom are now investing their talent locally—there is renewed hope that their creations will once again shine at home.
Many in the industry remain optimistic that Lebanon will reclaim its role as a hub for major events, top celebrities, and a beacon of art, fashion, and beauty.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Fashion
Elie Saab
Lebanese American University
Elie Saab Jr.
Next
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Arab Banks Union meets in Beirut, pledges support for crisis-hit banking sectors
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Arab Banks Union meets in Beirut, pledges support for crisis-hit banking sectors
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-19
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
Lebanon News
2025-04-19
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Coalition on the edge: Netanyahu battles crisis over draft law and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Coalition on the edge: Netanyahu battles crisis over draft law and Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
New scanners, tougher controls: Lebanon fights smuggling to win IMF backing
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
New scanners, tougher controls: Lebanon fights smuggling to win IMF backing
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-13
US, Saudi Arabia ink massive $142 billion arms deal: Statement
World News
2025-05-13
US, Saudi Arabia ink massive $142 billion arms deal: Statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
0
Lebanon News
16:04
UNSCOL urges restraint after Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:04
UNSCOL urges restraint after Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:43
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
15:03
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:03
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire
4
Lebanon News
14:14
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:14
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
15:32
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
Lebanon News
15:32
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
6
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
8
Lebanon News
14:41
Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates
Lebanon News
14:41
Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More