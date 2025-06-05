In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future

News Bulletin Reports
05-06-2025 | 13:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

On every red carpet and at every major festival, celebrities shine in stunning gowns designed by world-renowned Lebanese designers, including Elie Saab.

This comes as no surprise—Lebanon has long been considered the second capital of fashion after France, thanks to its creative talent.

In recent years, however, that success has faded locally and now shines abroad, driven away by ongoing crises. So, what is the current state of Lebanon’s fashion sector?

Universities are well-equipped and continue to graduate dozens of fashion design students each year. Among them is the Lebanese American University, which 12 years ago launched a fashion design program in partnership with Elie Saab. The program has grown rapidly.

This year, as in previous years, LAU celebrated its ninth graduating class—15 young men and women who showcased their work in a fashion show that concluded with four standout students being recognized for their exceptional designs.

The show was titled Panorama—a name that carried a message of its own.

After graduation, many of these students are offered opportunities abroad through collaborations with Elie Saab and Elie Saab Jr.

Although Lebanon’s market has become saturated with designers—most of whom are now investing their talent locally—there is renewed hope that their creations will once again shine at home. 

Many in the industry remain optimistic that Lebanon will reclaim its role as a hub for major events, top celebrities, and a beacon of art, fashion, and beauty.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Fashion

Elie Saab

Lebanese American University

Elie Saab Jr.

LBCI Next
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-24

Arab Banks Union meets in Beirut, pledges support for crisis-hit banking sectors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-19

Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Coalition on the edge: Netanyahu battles crisis over draft law and Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

New scanners, tougher controls: Lebanon fights smuggling to win IMF backing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04

Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

US, Saudi Arabia ink massive $142 billion arms deal: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:04

UNSCOL urges restraint after Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04

Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:16

Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More