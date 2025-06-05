In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



On every red carpet and at every major festival, celebrities shine in stunning gowns designed by world-renowned Lebanese designers, including Elie Saab.



This comes as no surprise—Lebanon has long been considered the second capital of fashion after France, thanks to its creative talent.



In recent years, however, that success has faded locally and now shines abroad, driven away by ongoing crises. So, what is the current state of Lebanon’s fashion sector?



Universities are well-equipped and continue to graduate dozens of fashion design students each year. Among them is the Lebanese American University, which 12 years ago launched a fashion design program in partnership with Elie Saab. The program has grown rapidly.



This year, as in previous years, LAU celebrated its ninth graduating class—15 young men and women who showcased their work in a fashion show that concluded with four standout students being recognized for their exceptional designs.



The show was titled Panorama—a name that carried a message of its own.



After graduation, many of these students are offered opportunities abroad through collaborations with Elie Saab and Elie Saab Jr.



Although Lebanon’s market has become saturated with designers—most of whom are now investing their talent locally—there is renewed hope that their creations will once again shine at home.



Many in the industry remain optimistic that Lebanon will reclaim its role as a hub for major events, top celebrities, and a beacon of art, fashion, and beauty.