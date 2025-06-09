Warner Brothers Discovery to split into two companies to build streaming

09-06-2025 | 09:56
Warner Brothers Discovery to split into two companies to build streaming
Warner Brothers Discovery to split into two companies to build streaming

Warner Brothers Discovery announced Monday that it will split into two companies as it seeks to build up its streaming business while also maximizing value in legacy news and entertainment products.

The entertainment giant will break itself into two publicly traded companies in "Streaming & Studios" and "Global Networks."

The shift, designed to enable each venture to "maximize its potential," is expected to be completed by mid-2026, the company said.

